How to Start Investing Even If You’re New to It

Investing means using your money to buy assets that can increase in value or produce income over time. These assets can include shares, bonds, property, or funds. Unlike saving, where your money sits in a bank account earning a small amount of interest, investing involves taking some risk for the chance of a higher return.

In short, investing makes your money work for you. Instead of letting inflation reduce your savings, you put your money into things that could grow in value, like company shares or investment funds. Many investors also look at alternative markets, such as property or digital assets, as part of a long-term wealth strategy.