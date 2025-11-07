Launching the Mobile Laser Tag Network “Golden Lion” — Interview with Founder Serhii Liashchenko
Serhii, how did the story of Laser Tag Golden Lion begin?
It all started in the most unexpected way. At my younger sons’ birthday party, we played Laser Tag for the first time. I was on their team, facing off against other dads and their kids. We were running, laughing, covering each other — and in that moment, something clicked. We weren’t just playing; we were bonding.
That experience inspired me to create something bigger — a game that connects people, families, and teams. The first Laser Tag Golden Lion club opened in Poland, and soon after, we launched Laser Tag Los Angeles — the first fully mobile laser tag experience in the U.S.
Why did you choose the mobile club format?
Because mobility means freedom. We can bring the adventure anywhere — a park, a backyard, the beach, or even a company parking lot. We bring everything: taggers, inflatable tactical bunkers, bases, and full game support. People don’t have to travel — the experience comes to them.
That’s what makes Laser Tag Golden Lion special: we make adrenaline accessible for everyone, anywhere.
How is Laser Tag beneficial for health and development?
One hour of Laser Tag is a full cardio workout — but you don’t even notice it. You’re running, dodging, crouching, and sprinting, completely immersed in the moment. For kids, it builds coordination, teamwork, and quick thinking. For adults, it’s a powerful way to reduce stress and reconnect with their inner child.
Traditional workouts can feel like effort. But during Laser Tag Los Angeles battles, you forget you’re exercising — it’s all fun, energy, and emotion.
How does it compare to paintball or airsoft?
The main difference is safety and technology. No pain, no paint, no bruises — and no cheating. Every hit is tracked electronically. You can even play at night — our taggers have LED lighting and sensors that make the game fully immersive.
It’s cleaner, safer, and better for all ages. Families love it, companies use it for team-building, and friends turn it into unforgettable weekend adventures.
What’s next for Golden Lion?
We started in Europe and now we’re expanding across the U.S. The idea behind Laser Tag Golden Lion is to create a nationwide community of active, positive people who choose real emotions over screens.
Our next step is building a network of mobile clubs through a franchise system. Each one will bring Laser Tag Los Angeles-style energy and freedom to new cities. It’s more than just business — it’s a mission to make active fun part of everyday life.
And finally, what would you say to someone who’s never tried it?
Try it once — and you’ll get it. When the countdown starts, when your team moves together, and the game begins — it’s pure adrenaline. You’re thinking, running, laughing — completely in the moment.
That’s what Laser Tag Golden Lion is all about: sport, emotion, and unity.
Laser Tag Los Angeles — your new format of adventure.
Golden Lion — the territory of new emotions.
