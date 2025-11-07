Launching the Mobile Laser Tag Network “Golden Lion” — Interview with Founder Serhii Liashchenko

A

It all started in the most unexpected way. At my younger sons’ birthday party, we played Laser Tag for the first time. I was on their team, facing off against other dads and their kids. We were running, laughing, covering each other — and in that moment, something clicked. We weren’t just playing; we were bonding.

That experience inspired me to create something bigger — a game that connects people, families, and teams. The first Laser Tag Golden Lion club opened in Poland, and soon after, we launched Laser Tag Los Angeles — the first fully mobile laser tag experience in the U.S.