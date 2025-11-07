Madrid Nuevo Norte New District Transforming Travel Business and Urban Life in Madrid

Madrid Nuevo Norte is not just another building project. It is set to be one of Europe’s largest urban renewal efforts for the coming decade. The scheme covers roughly 2.3 million square meters. The plan is to close the gap that the railway tracks have made between neighborhoods near Chamartín. By reconnecting these parts, the city will gain a new, continuous area for living, working, and leisure. The project aims to improve sustainability, use modern technology, and boost connectivity. In short, it wants Madrid to compete with top European capitals in scale and quality.