All FC 26 Positions Explained
Building the perfect squad in FC 26 requires more than just signing star players — it’s about understanding where each one fits on the pitch. Positions determine not only how a player performs individually, but also how the team functions as a unit.
Whether you’re competing in Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or casual online matches, mastering positions is the key to success. And if you want to strengthen your squad faster, many players choose to buy FC 26 Coins giving them the flexibility to secure top talent without endless grinding.
Below is a complete breakdown of all positions in FC 26, organized into categories for clarity.
Midfielder:
CAM (Center Attacking Midfielder): The creative spark of the team, CAMs sit just behind the strikers and specialize in chance creation. With excellent passing, vision, and dribbling, they link midfield with attack and often contribute goals themselves.
CDM (Center Defensive Midfielder): Acting as a shield in front of the defense, CDMs excel at interceptions, tackles, and breaking up opposition play. They provide defensive stability while initiating counterattacks with precise passing.
CM (Center Midfielder): The engine of the squad, CMs balance defensive duties with attacking support. They dictate tempo, distribute the ball across the pitch, and often cover the most ground in matches.
LM (Left Midfielder): LMs operate on the flank, providing width, crossing, and pace. They often drift forward to support the attack but also track back to assist full-backs defensively.
RM (Right Midfielder): Similar to LMs, RMs offer speed and width on the right side. They are key for stretching defenses and delivering accurate crosses, while also contributing goals when cutting inside.
Defense:
CB (Center Back): The backbone of the defense, CBs focus on marking strikers, winning aerial duels, and blocking shots. Their positioning and strength are vital for stopping goal-scoring opportunities.
GK (Goalkeeper): The last line of defense, goalkeepers are responsible for stopping shots, commanding the area around the goal, and distributing the ball to initiate attacks. A reliable GK can save a match on their own.
LB (Left Back): LBs combine defensive duties with overlapping attacking runs down the wing. They are tasked with shutting down opposing wingers while also providing crosses into the box.
RB (Right Back): Relying on stamina and defensive awareness, RBs mirror LBs but on the right side. They cover fast opponents, block crosses, and join attacks when needed.
Attack:
LW (Left Wing): Dynamic and pacey, LWs stretch defenses wide and cut inside to create scoring chances. They often have strong dribbling skills and the ability to beat defenders one-on-one.
RW (Right Wing): RWs are similar to LWs but operate on the right side. They deliver dangerous crosses, cut inside onto their stronger foot, and frequently contribute with goals.
ST (Striker): The main goal scorers, strikers, finish off the chances created by the team. They rely on positioning, shooting accuracy, and composure to secure wins. Some strikers are physical target men, while others use pace to exploit defenses.
Final Words
FC 26 offers a deep and rewarding experience when you understand each position and its impact on your tactics.
From the creativity of midfielders to the solidity of defenders and the finishing power of strikers, every role is essential for building a winning squad. Whether you’re experimenting with new formations or perfecting your Ultimate Team, knowing positions inside out will give you the edge over your opponents.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.