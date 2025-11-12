Avoid These 5 Home Inspection Mistakes | Good Life Inspections
Buying a home in Sacramento is exciting — but in a fast-moving market, it’s easy to overlook key details during the inspection. A standard inspection is vital, yet it doesn’t catch everything.
Here are five hidden issues smart buyers look for before closing, with expert tips from Good Life Inspections, Sacramento’s trusted home inspection company.
1. The Sewer Line: A Hidden, Costly Problem
Most home inspections don’t include the underground sewer line that connects your home to the city main — and this is one of the most common (and expensive) issues in Sacramento.
Tree roots, cracked clay pipes, or settled soil can cause backups that cost thousands to repair. Since homeowners are responsible for the sewer lateral, it’s essential to go beyond the basic inspection.
What to do:
Request a sewer camera inspection during your contingency period. It’s a quick, non-invasive add-on that can reveal blockages or damage early.
2. Termites and Dry Rot: Understanding “Section 1” vs. “Section 2”
California’s warm, dry climate is perfect for termites — and many buyers assume their home inspection includes pest detection. It usually doesn’t. Termite inspections are handled under a separate Wood-Destroying Organism (WDO) report.
Section 1: Active infestation or damage that requires immediate repair.
Section 2: Conditions that could lead to future infestation (like earth-to-wood contact or moisture intrusion).
What to do:
Schedule a termite inspection in addition to your general home inspection. Good Life Inspections often recommends combining both services so buyers receive a complete picture of the home’s condition before negotiations.
3. What a Standard Home Inspection Doesn’t Cover
Even the best inspectors can only evaluate what they can see. A typical home inspection is visual and non-invasive — it doesn’t include hidden systems, inside walls, or underground structures.
What’s usually excluded:
Sewer or septic systems
Chimneys, pools, or spas
Environmental hazards (mold, radon, asbestos)
Engineering or code compliance checks
4. Wildfire Safety and Disclosure Rules (AB 38)
Wildfire regulations affect more than just mountain towns. Under California Assembly Bill 38, homes in designated fire-prone zones must disclose wildfire safety features such as ember-resistant vents and defensible space.
Even if your Sacramento property isn’t in a high-risk zone, these standards are spreading statewide — and insurance providers are watching closely.
What to do:
Check CAL FIRE’s hazard maps to see if your property is in a Fire Hazard Severity Zone. Review the seller’s Home Hardening Disclosure and budget for any upgrades needed to comply.
5. Foundation and Seismic Safety
Older homes in Sacramento’s historic neighborhoods — like Curtis Park, Land Park, and East Sacramento — may have foundations that predate modern seismic standards. Without proper bolting or bracing, even moderate quakes can cause major structural damage.
What to do:
Ask your inspector if the foundation is bolted and whether cripple walls are reinforced.
Bonus Tip: Check for Unpermitted Work
Unpermitted additions, garage conversions, or patio enclosures are common deal-breakers. They can affect insurance coverage, resale value, and even your ability to refinance.
Your Sacramento Home-Buying Inspection Checklist
Before removing contingencies, make sure you’ve covered these essentials:
✅ General home inspection (visual evaluation)
✅ Sewer camera inspection
✅ Termite / WDO inspection
✅ Wildfire disclosure (AB 38) review
✅ Foundation or seismic check for older homes
✅ Permit and final inspection verification
Taking these extra steps may cost a bit more upfront — but they can save you from unexpected repairs, code issues, or insurance problems later.
Final Thoughts
Buying a home in Sacramento shouldn’t feel like guesswork. A thorough inspection — backed by local expertise — is your best protection against costly surprises.
The team at Good Life Inspections helps buyers throughout Sacramento make confident, informed decisions by delivering detailed, easy-to-read reports and real-world insights you can trust.
Remember: an inspection isn’t just a formality — it’s your best tool for protecting your investment and starting your new chapter with peace of mind.
