How to choose the perfect trampoline for your children

Round trampolines

Round trampolines off an excellent bounce from the middle of the bed, using an even distribution of pull on the springs. This design positions all bouncers in the centre of the trampoline, rather than on the edges. Doing so reduces the risk of your children falling off the trampoline or injuring themselves on any exposed springs or frame parts.

Oval trampolines

Oval trampolines feature different bounce areas, with larger oval trampolines being an excellent option for multiple bouncers. Oval trampolines are recommended for long or narrow gardens, as they tend to work better in the space without overwhelming it.

Rectangular trampolines

Rectangular trampolines are woven to deliver an equal bounce, regardless of where you are on the trampoline. It's this design and their shape that make them perfect for gymnasts or trampolinists who want to get in some extra practice time at home.

Octagonal trampolines

Octagonal trampolines will occupy the same space as round trampolines but offer the bounce of oval or rectangular trampolines. Each spring moves independently in an octagonal trampoline, providing greater control as you bounce. This design is perfect for bouncing across the entire trampoline, without being thrown into the centre or off the sides.