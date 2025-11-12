How to choose the perfect trampoline for your children
Choosing the perfect trampoline for your children can seem impossible, especially if you have never bought a trampoline before or have children of different ages who want to bounce. You head online for guidance, but are met with page after page of confusing and conflicting information, leaving you unsure where to turn or who to trust. But that is where we come in to save the day and help you purchase the perfect trampoline. We will guide you through the key considerations, including size and safety features, to help you narrow down your choice and find the perfect trampoline for your children. Let’s dive in and see what you need to consider today!
1. Look at its shape
First, consider the shape of the trampoline and decide which one is best for your space. Trampolines are available in various shapes, and it's essential to understand the differences between them before making a decision. To help, we have detailed the common trampoline shapes below:
Round trampolines
Round trampolines off an excellent bounce from the middle of the bed, using an even distribution of pull on the springs. This design positions all bouncers in the centre of the trampoline, rather than on the edges. Doing so reduces the risk of your children falling off the trampoline or injuring themselves on any exposed springs or frame parts.
Oval trampolines
Oval trampolines feature different bounce areas, with larger oval trampolines being an excellent option for multiple bouncers. Oval trampolines are recommended for long or narrow gardens, as they tend to work better in the space without overwhelming it.
Rectangular trampolines
Rectangular trampolines are woven to deliver an equal bounce, regardless of where you are on the trampoline. It's this design and their shape that make them perfect for gymnasts or trampolinists who want to get in some extra practice time at home.
Octagonal trampolines
Octagonal trampolines will occupy the same space as round trampolines but offer the bounce of oval or rectangular trampolines. Each spring moves independently in an octagonal trampoline, providing greater control as you bounce. This design is perfect for bouncing across the entire trampoline, without being thrown into the centre or off the sides.
2. Consider your available space
After deciding on the shape of the trampoline you want, consider the space in your garden to determine the size of the trampoline. It's no secret that trampolines are large, and they can easily take over your garden. It is essential to measure your space to ensure the trampoline fits comfortably. You also need to consider the clearance space that your trampoline needs, which is usually at least a metre on all sides. The trampoline should not be placed near a wall, trees, fence, or any hard objects that could injure your bouncers if they fell from the trampoline.
3. Consider the age of your children
You should also consider your children's age to ensure you purchase the right trampoline. Most trampolines are not suitable for children under six, so you will want to check this, along with the maximum weight capacity and number of bouncers, to ensure it is suitable for your family. The age of your children will also determine the size of your trampoline, with older children typically needing a larger trampoline to bounce on.
Larger trampolines can be a good option regardless of age, as they allow younger children to grow into the trampoline, rather than needing to replace it in a few years. It also allows older children to bounce without worrying that they will outgrow it.
4. Consider its warranty
The warranty of a trampoline is a crucial feature to consider when making a purchase. You want a trampoline with an extended warranty, ideally of five years or more, offering protection against any damages that could lead to expensive repairs. Many trampolines come with a standard two-year warranty, but longer warranties are available. Many trampoline brands offer the option to pay for a warranty extension, providing you with peace of mind for a longer period.
When purchasing a trampoline, be sure to check the warranty to see what is included. You don’t want to be stung with any surprise repair or replacement costs!
5. Look for safety features
You also want to look at the safety features of the trampoline, ensuring you purchase one that is safe for your children. Most trampolines will come with safety features to keep your little ones safe, but keep an eye out for the following:
A netted enclosure to sit around the trampoline
Mats to cover any metal parts of the frame and springs (or a spring-free design)
A ladder that can be anchored to the ground
You can also look for additional safety features to add to the trampoline if you wish. It is essential to follow safe practices when your children are bouncing, including constant supervision and limiting the number of bouncers on the trampoline to one at a time.
6. Set your budget
Finally, you will want to set a budget to ensure that you can afford the trampoline. The budget should be realistic, while also allowing you to provide a trampoline that your children will love. Consider the funds you have, the space available, and the features that are important to you, allowing you to narrow your choice and find the perfect budget and trampoline for your family.
Find your perfect trampoline today
By making these considerations, you can easily narrow your search and find the perfect trampoline for your children. When looking for your trampoline, we recommend checking out Vuly. They offer a huge range of trampolines to suit every budget and garden size. Head to Vuly to find your new trampoline today.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.