Land Ownership in Emerging Markets: Considering Credit Status Realities

When you own property, you walk into a bank with some real leverage. You don’t have to take whatever loan terms they throw at you. Instead, you can push for a better deal, maybe a repayment period or even a bigger loan. Collateral changes everything. Lenders feel safer, so they’re much more likely to work with you and cut you a break. Over time, that can save you a lot of money and give you more breathing room with your finances.