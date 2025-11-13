How AI and Technology Are Reshaping Private Hire Driving

The private hire industry has transformed dramatically over the past decade. The old ways of finding passengers have vanished, as drivers no longer circle city blocks hoping for a wave. Digital platforms now rule this industry with quick matching between drivers and passengers. This shift is even more apparent in the PCO car hire sector, where drivers use hired cars to earn income.

Car providers now use advanced tools to monitor their vehicles and driver conduct.

Artificial intelligence is at the core of this transformation as apps like Uber and Bolt heavily rely on it to make life easier for both drivers and passengers. The growing influence of technology also means that having only street knowledge is no longer enough for PCO drivers. You must also become familiar with technology to meet passenger expectations and keep up with algorithm updates.

In this article, we mention how AI and technology are reshaping private hire industry. Let's dive in.