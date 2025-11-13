How Long Does It Take for CBD Gummies to Work?

When CBD is consumed in gummy form, the digestive system plays a central role in its absorption. Unlike CBD oils placed under the tongue, which allow some of the compound to enter the bloodstream quickly through mucous membranes, gummies must pass through the stomach and liver before entering the bloodstream. This process, known as first-pass metabolism, can significantly slow the absorption of cannabinoids into the bloodstream. Because of this, most people will not feel the effects of CBD gummies immediately. On average, CBD gummies take 30 minutes to 2 hours to produce noticeable effects. For some individuals, especially those with slower digestion or those who have eaten recently, effects may not be felt until about 3 hours.