How to Cover An Entire Wall With Curtains
The usage of curtains is no longer limited to just window coverings; interior designers now use them as decorative elements in homes to create different unique looks. In modern homes, full-wall windows are becoming a trend instead of concrete walls, in order to create bright and welcoming interiors. Therefore, curtains that can cover the entire wall are a must for such windows. Additionally, curtains can be used on walls to make a room appear larger and wider and to enhance the overall ambiance.
In this blog, you will learn how to cover a whole wall with curtains.
Why Cover An Entire Wall with Curtains?
Curtains can be installed all across a wall in order to create a unique feature wall-like look and also for enhancing insulation in the area. Besides, this proves helpful in areas where there are big sliding doors or patio doors.
Temperature Control
The main advantage of installing full wall curtains in Dubai is that you can control the light coming from outside and prevent the room from becoming too hot.
Improved Privacy
By using curtains on the entire wall, you can maximize privacy because, due to the curtains, no one from outside can see inside through windows or sliding doors.
Wall Coverage
If the wall is damaged or has a seam or any other spot that you don't like, you can use curtains to conceal that area and maintain a pristine room look.
Attractive Ambiance
Using curtains on the entire walls creates an amazing look in all rooms, and also provides a sensation of spaciousness. Opt for floor-to-ceiling curtains to achieve a luxurious look.
Complete Flexibility
The advantage of hanging curtains on the entire wall is that you can change the color, design, and fabric at any time to suit weather requirements or your taste. And you can take the curtains down from one room and install them in another.
Step-by-Step Guide to Cover the Entire Wall with Curtains
Here’s a simple method to create a decorative wall using curtains
Materials You Will Need
Measuring Tape: With the help of a measuring tape, you will measure the size of the wall and order the rods and curtains accordingly.
Ladder: With the help of a ladder, you can reach the ceiling and do the installation process with ease.
Pencil: With the help of a pencil, you can mark the area where the brackets and rod will be installed.
Drill Machine: It is required to make holes for brackets and rods.
Screws: With the help of screws, you can tightly fix the rods and brackets onto the wall.
Screwdriver: With the help of a screwdriver or a Cordless Screwdriver, you can tighten the screws.
Rod and Brackets: Brackets are fixed to the wall or ceiling for the support of rods, and the curtains are hung from the rods.
Let’s look at what you need to do.
Clean the Wall
First things first, you have to clean the wall where the curtains are to be installed. Use a soft duster or microfiber cloth for gentle dusting and also remove any decorative pieces that are already there.
Measure the Wall Size
In the second step, you have to measure the entire wall with a measuring tape, check its width from the bottom as well as from the top so that the rod can be fixed later. Afterwards, measure the length of the wall, and make markings with the help of a pencil.
Select the Curtain Rod
In the third step, you have to select a rod that is strong and durable. If your wall size is small, then you can easily get the rod, but if the wall size is big, then you will have to install 2 to 3 rods, or get one custom-made rod in a bigger size.
Select Curtain
In the fourth step, you will have to choose curtains according to the size of the wall. Go with colors and designs that best suit the interior of your room. Be it linen curtains, blackout curtains, or sheer curtains are some great options to try out.
Finishing Touches
Finally, hang the curtains and test their working by opening and closing them a few times. Also, check if the rod is well-secured or not.
Conclusion
Installing full wall curtains in Dubai has become fashionable these days, and it has many benefits, including privacy, light control, ambiance enhancement, and multiple decorative possibilities. We have provided a detailed guide for installing full wall curtains with ease and you won’t need any professional services to get the job done. This idea also works wonders for upscaling the look of a plain and boring wall and for enhancing visual interest.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.