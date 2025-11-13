How to Cover An Entire Wall With Curtains

Measuring Tape: With the help of a measuring tape, you will measure the size of the wall and order the rods and curtains accordingly.

Ladder: With the help of a ladder, you can reach the ceiling and do the installation process with ease.

Pencil: With the help of a pencil, you can mark the area where the brackets and rod will be installed.

Drill Machine: It is required to make holes for brackets and rods.

Screws: With the help of screws, you can tightly fix the rods and brackets onto the wall.

Screwdriver: With the help of a screwdriver or a Cordless Screwdriver, you can tighten the screws.

Rod and Brackets: Brackets are fixed to the wall or ceiling for the support of rods, and the curtains are hung from the rods.

Let’s look at what you need to do.