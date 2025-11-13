Jewish Heritage Tours of Hungary: Explore the History of Forgotten Villages and Synagogues

Jews were present in the lands that would eventually become Hungary as far back as the Roman Empire. Before the devastation of the Holocaust, the population of the country’s capital Budapest was 23% Jewish and one in every twenty Hungarians was a Jew. Budapest, set astride the mighty River Danube, is one of Europe’s great capitals and is famous for historic Jewish landmarks like the Dohany Street Synagogue. But some of the most interesting historic synagogues in Hungary are in rural villages like Sátoraljaújhely and Tiszazug, far from Budapest’s metropolitan bustle.

A tailored off-beat Jewish travel experience in Hungary offers a fascinating insight into a largely forgotten aspect of Hungarian Jewish heritage and an opportunity to explore rural Hungary, meet friendly and welcoming people, and encounter surviving local traditions. Luxury Jewish heritage tours of Hungary provide a unique glimpse into a lost world of Central European Jewry and a vanished way of life.