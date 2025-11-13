Luxury vs. Standard Wedding Planners: What’s the Difference?

Let’s be real—luxury comes at a premium. In the U.S., many full-service planners charge between 10% and 15% of your total wedding budget, with standard or mid-range planners often starting lower. For luxury planners, minimum fees often begin around $8,000 and can exceed $20,000, especially for large, bespoke weddings.

Luxury weddings are frequently measured in hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some in the United States can easily surpass $100,000, with luxury planner fees reaching 15% to 20% or more of that total. The reason is simple: the luxury planner’s role expands into production, design, sourcing exclusive materials, staging, and event direction.

In contrast, a standard planner might quote a flat fee or a reduced percentage depending on the level of service.