Why Every Agile Team Needs a ‘Memory’ for Past Bugs

Speed and rapidity are typically what take center stage when discussing Agile development. They are rapid, they release often, and they constantly change. While all of this rapidity is occurring, however, something falls through the cracks: remembering bugs.

The very existence of a methodical approach towards remembering and learning from previous mistakes isn't good practice in itself; it's what acts to advance quality and ensure that no regressions get generated. That is where Regression Testing Tools and systematic documentation help.