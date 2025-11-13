Will Home Prices Rise or Fall in 2026?

Market trends and data shows that the market in 2026 will be divided,” according to Chase Baxter, Realtor and Investor, and Owner of Spokane Cash Home Buyers. “Buyers want prices to drop, sellers want them to rise, but nationally we are seeing stabilization, not extremes.”

Baxter explains that housing inventory is slowly improving, helping to flatten prices across many regions. He believes that if the Federal Reserve guides mortgage rates toward 6.25 percent, “we will likely see slower recovery in sales but steady momentum building into 2026.” The next year is expected to bring gradual appreciation in well-balanced markets rather than sudden changes.