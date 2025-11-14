The Enduring Legacy of Swiss Watchmaking Excellence

Foundations in 19th Century Switzerland

The Swiss watch industry's golden age began during the mid-1800s, when skilled craftsmen transformed the Jura region into the world's watchmaking capital. Small workshops evolved into sophisticated manufactures, developing innovative production techniques that balanced artisanal quality with emerging industrial efficiency. This period established Switzerland's reputation for precision timekeeping that endures today.

One manufacturer founded in 1848 would eventually become synonymous with precision, achievement, and innovation. Starting as a modest assembly workshop in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the company pioneered revolutionary approaches to watch production, standardising components and improving reliability whilst maintaining exacting quality standards.