Cerebral Palsy Lawyer in Indianapolis: Fighting for Your Rights and a Brighter Future

Cerebral palsy (CP) refers to a set of neurological disorders that hinder movement, change the muscle tone, and affect the overall posture of the body. It is the result of any brain damage to the brain of the baby while it is still developing, most of the times it is before or during birth. The brain damage can be a result of various things such as lack of oxygen, trauma at the time of delivery, or untreated infections in the mother.

Presently, some cases may be unavoidable, however, numerous instances have been documented where the condition was caused by medical malpractice. It is not monitoring the signs of distress of the baby, the delay of emergency C- section, wrong usage of the instruments during delivery such as forceps or vacuum, or not treating infections during pregnancy. If it is the case that negligence causes such a situation, a professional cerebral palsy lawyer in Indianapolis can offer a helping hand to the affected families in getting compensated justly by the perpetrators and in getting ​‍​‌‍​‍‌justice.