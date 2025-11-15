Different Types of DUIs in Nevada: Laws, Penalties, and Legal Defenses

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence is a felony of the first order in the state of Nevada. The state of Nevada uses a severe system of laws to deter such behavior and at the same time provide maximum safety for the rest of the road users. Being aware of the different types that a DUI can take in Nevada will inform tasers about the risks and consequences as well as about the legal side of things before becoming a victim.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medicine, and marijuana for that matter are all punishable under the law. The punishment can vary in length from time spent in a correctional facility to the number of days that a driver’s license has been revoked. Here is an overview of the types of DUI under the Nevada statutes and the significance they bear for the drivers of the state.