Expert Tips from a Garage Door Company on How to Install a New Garage Door Safely

Step 1 – Remove the Old Garage Door Safely:

Begin by releasing the tension in the torsion springs and disconnecting the door from the opener. Remove panels one by one, starting from the top, and keep all hardware organized.

Step 2 – Prepare the Opening and Install Panels:

Inspect the frame and ensure the opening is level. Start installing the new panels from the bottom up, making sure each panel is properly aligned before moving to the next.

Step 3 – Secure the Tracks and Rollers:

Attach the metal tracks on both sides of the frame and insert rollers into the panel hinges. The tracks should be straight and firmly anchored to prevent wobbling during operation.

Step 4 – Attach Springs and Cables Carefully:

Springs and cables balance the door’s weight. Follow instructions to attach them correctly and apply gradual tension to avoid sudden snaps. If unsure, ask for professional help, spring work can be dangerous.

Step 5 – Test the Door Balance and Opener Function:

After everything is connected, test the door manually to ensure it opens and closes smoothly. Then reconnect the power and test the garage door opener. Listen for unusual noises or jerky movement.