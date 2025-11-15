From Data to Display: How Retailers Use Trend Forecasting to Boost Sales?

Retailers use trend forecasting to sell the right things at the right time. But how do they know what people will like next? The answer is trend forecasting. This helps stores see which products, colors, or styles will be popular in the future. Retailers use this to decide what to buy, what to show in the shop, and how to get more customers.

For example, a clothing store might see that pink jackets are becoming popular online. With trend forecasting, they can buy these jackets early. This helps them sell more and avoid items that do not sell.

One tool that helps is Trendalytics, which provides Retail Trend Analytics. It looks at searches, social media posts, and online shopping data to show what is trending. Retailers can use this to make smart choices, sell more, and keep customers happy.