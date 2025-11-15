Luxury Condo Amenities: 2026 Lobby Design Trends

The finish palette trending into 2026 is tactile and durable: stone where luggage rolls, hardwood or engineered wood in seating zones, and acoustic plaster or fabric at the ceiling to manage reverberation. Glass is used as an element, not a mirror wall; bronze or blackened metal frames keep lines thin. Lighting layers do the heavy lifting. Ambient light stays even and comfortable; accents pick up art, planting, and architectural reveals; task lighting at the desk avoids glare. Aim for warm white in seating areas and slightly cooler, higher-output light along routes so wayfinding is obvious without bold signage.

Noise control should be felt, not seen. Sound-absorbing ceilings, soft upholstery, and area rugs in conversation pockets lower fatigue for staff and residents. The result is a lobby that allows quick phone calls and short greetings without echo.