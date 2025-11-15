What Are The Standard Curtain Lengths And How To Choose The Best One?
Curtains are the centerpiece and one of the most important parts of your space. A curtain not only gives you privacy, but it also elevates the look of your space. While you are choosing to install curtains for your space, make sure that you know what the standard curtain lengths are. And more than that, you should also see which curtain lengths are the best for your space. Choosing the right curtains in Dubai for your space will give your room a very clean and pristine look. In this blog, we’ll see what the standard curtain lengths are and how you can choose the best ones for your space.
What Are The Standard Curtain Lengths?
Curtains basically come in various lengths. The most common types of curtain lengths that many people normally use include lengths such as 63, 84, 96, 108, and 120 inches long. All of these sizes have their own uses. Here are some of the uses of all the curtain lengths:
63 inches: it is suitable for smaller windows.
84 inches: best for normal windows and really good since it provides ample coverage to your space.
90 inches: ideal for puddling to the floor with 8-foot ceilings.
108 inches: these are suitable for taller windows or rooms that have 8-foot ceilings. These are very good if you want to add a layer of elegance to your space.
120 inches: these are best for oversized windows and bigger spaces. This creates a more luxurious space.
144 inches: This is also good if you want to give a more luxurious look to your space.
What Are The Standard Curtain Lengths For Different Windows?
For different windows, we have different curtain lengths. Here we have discussed some of the curtain lengths for different windows.
1. Standard Height Windows
If you have standard-height windows, then we would recommend you go for 90-95-inch-long curtains to brush the floor. This will give your windows a very balanced and elegant look. You can go a little long if you want to give a more elegant and pristine look.
2. Floor To Ceiling Windows
For floor-to-ceiling windows, you can use the tallest curtain length that fits your ceiling height. For this, 120-inch works for 10-foot ceilings, and 144-inch works really well for 12-foot ceilings.
The curtains can puddle on the floor, and they will create a very luxurious and elegant look for your room.
3. Shorter Windows
For shorter windows, we would suggest going with 84 inches. To do this, mount the rod above the window frame so the panels brush the bottom sill. It will also maintain clean lines instead of exposing hardware. You can also customize your curtain panel length if your windows are an odd height. Make sure that you leave it at least 1-2 inches so that the extra fabric can puddle, and it can create a very beautiful and sophisticated look.
4. Narrow Windows
If you have slim windows that are up to 36 inches in width, use curtains that are 1.5 to 2 inches wide. For example, use 36-inch wide panels on a 24-inch window, as it will provide you with a tailored look without having to bunch up too much of the fabric.
5. Large Windows
If you have extra-wide windows and sliding glass doors, then they need extended curtain rods and super-wide panels. For even bigger windows, which are 70-90 inches across, it is recommended that you go with panels that are 2-2.5 times the width. Panels that are 120-240 inches in width can create beautiful cascading folds. You can also use 145-inch curtain rods that will allow the panels to stack up very neatly.
6. Far Apart Windows
When hanging curtains over two separate windows, ensure that each curtain panel is slightly wider than the actual window. Then, you can overlap the panels in the middle by about 6 inches. This will make the windows look very elegant while also giving you full coverage.
How Can We Choose The Best Curtain Length?
In order to see which curtain length is the best for you, you must follow some strategies. Here are the following strategies:
1. Follow The Standard Curtain Length
The first and most important thing is that you select the curtain length. Choosing the right curtain length is important in order for it to fit on your windows. You can select any length. These lengths can be 63 inches, 84 inches, 94 inches, 108 inches, and 120 inches.
2. Measure The Curtain Length Correctly
The next step is to measure the length of the curtain correctly. Human error is quite common when you are taking the measurements. Therefore, it is recommended that when you are measuring blackout curtains Dubai, you should measure from the floor to the rod. Make sure that you properly measure the length as well as the width of the window or door for the curtains. Then move on to fixing the curtain rods in the desired places.
3. Follow Various Kinds Of Curtain Lengths
Every curtain has many curtain length options. For different curtains, it can vary. Whenever you are choosing the length of the curtain, make sure to check which curtain you have. This helps you in choosing the right curtain length for your curtains.
4. Consider The Width Of The Curtains
Then move on to choosing the width of the curtains. Make sure that your curtain's width and length are both the same. This is because narrow widths cannot really give an impactful appearance. So, if you want to achieve the best look, then we would recommend that you increase your length as well.
5. Proper Rod Curtain Style
There are many curtain rod styles available in the market. We would recommend that you go with the rods that really suit your curtains well.
Some Important Tips For Measuring The Curtains
Whenever you are measuring the curtains, you have to take care of a few things. These things are;
Always have all your materials assembled. It is very important that before you measure your curtains, you have everything gathered first.
Make sure that you use a steel measuring tape, as a cloth one can stretch over time, and it cannot really give you an accurate measurement.
Record the width and the length measurements in inches so that they can match the sizing chart.
For outside mounts, you must measure each window's height and width first. Then, for inside mounts, you can measure the visible glass area.
Leave an extra 2 inches on the side just in case.
For accurate measurements, make sure that you measure from where the rod will be installed to where your curtains will fall. In this way, you can get accurate and precise measurements.
Go for customized curtains. Custom curtains in Dubai can offer you the best measurements, and you can manage the lengths of your curtains however you like.
Final Thoughts
Choosing the best window curtains Dubai length for your room is not a challenge if you know the standard lengths well. Therefore, you must measure everything accurately so that you can install curtains perfectly onto the rods.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the standard curtain lengths available?
The standard curtain lengths are 64, 84, 94, and 102 inches. All of these are standard curtain lengths, and they can be used according to your windows
What materials are used for the measurement of curtains?
You need several materials for the measurements of your curtains. These have to be a good steel measuring tape, ladder, pencil, and paper so that you can write down your measurements.
What are some important tips for measuring the curtains?
In order to measure the curtains, first of all, make sure that all of your materials are assembled. Then use a steel measuring tape for accurate measurements. Then record the widths and lengths. Also, make sure that you leave an extra 2 inches just in case.
Why should we go for customized curtains?
The number one reason why you should go for customized curtains is that then you can get the best measurements for your curtains.
