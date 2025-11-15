Why Rattan Material and Cane Webbing Are Making a Huge Comeback in Interior Design

Rattan material and rattan cane webbing are two examples of a timeless classic that has recently become quite popular in the interior design industry. Rattan, which was formerly common in tropical resorts and mid-century residences, is currently making a strong comeback in contemporary settings.

