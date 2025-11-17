7 Must-Visit Vegan Bakeries in Miami You Didn’t Know About
Looking for a vegan cake near me that’s both delicious and nourishing? Miami’s vegan bakery scene is thriving, offering plant-based cakes made without dairy, eggs, or sugar — proving that desserts can be wholesome too.
Whether you’re searching for a vegan birthday cake, vegan cake delivery Miami, or just exploring the city’s healthiest treats, here are seven vegan bakeries that truly stand out.
Comparison Table — Best Vegan Bakeries in Miami
1. ZEN Cakes Miami — Mindful Protein Desserts Without Guilt
📍 1239 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
ZEN Cakes Miami is redefining what vegan desserts can be. Each creation is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free — made from clean, functional ingredients and balanced with real nutrition in mind.
Must-try: Tiramisu Protein Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Protein Cheesecake,Matcha–Strawberry Protein Cheesecake
Perfect for: Those looking for vegan cake delivery in Miami with a high-protein, no-sugar twist that feels as good as it tastes.
2. Bunnie Cakes — Miami’s Most Iconic Vegan Cupcake Brand
📍 Wynwood, Miami
Bunnie Cakes is a local institution, known for its playful and colorful presentation. Their cupcakes and custom vegan cakes are a hit at every celebration — from birthdays to weddings.
Must-try: Guava & Cream Cheese Cupcake (a Miami classic).
Perfect for: Families, events, and anyone wanting a joyful dessert experience.
3. EYA Vegan Cakes — A Taste of the Tropics
📍 Miami Design District
If Miami had a flavor, it would taste like EYA Vegan Cakes. With coconut, mango, and passion fruit leading the menu, every bite feels like a tropical escape.
Must-try: Coconut Passionfruit Cake or their Tropical Bliss Mini Cake.
Perfect for: Elegant celebrations and vegan cake order lovers.
4. Vegan Art by Indira — Where Cake Meets Creativity
📍 1610 NW 20th St, Miami, FL 33142
At Vegan Art by Indira, cakes are more than desserts — they’re edible art. Indira designs each creation to reflect personality and occasion, making it perfect for weddings, birthdays, or brand events.
Must-try: Galaxy Cake or hand-painted floral cake.
Perfect for: Those seeking a custom vegan cake that doubles as a centerpiece.
5. Parlour Vegan Bakery — Worth the Drive, Worth the Calories
📍 1487 S University Dr #3, Plantation, FL
Just a short drive from Miami, Parlour Vegan Bakery is famous for its donuts, brownies, and gluten-free vegan cakes. Everything here is fresh, fluffy, and full of flavor.
Must-try: Double Chocolate Cake or Maple Glazed Donut.
Perfect for: Those who love cozy cafés and vegan cake shops with variety.
6. Stephanie’s Vegan Bakery + Café — Brunch Meets Cake ☕
📍 1436 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Stephanie’s is more than a bakery — it’s a full vegan café. The menu combines coffee culture with creative desserts, making it a great spot for a laid-back afternoon treat.
Must-try: Coconut Key Lime Cake with oat-milk latte.
Perfect for: Coffee lovers seeking vegan cake delivery Miami options.
7. Vegan Bakery Miami (Joseph’s Organic Bakery) — Ancient Grains, Modern Flavor
📍 18228 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
This hidden gem brings health and tradition together. Their vegan cakes and breads are made from ancient grains like kamut, spelt, and einkorn — perfect for those who want to eat consciously without sacrificing taste.
Must-try: Kamut Banana Bread or Spelt Chocolate Cake.
Perfect for: Clean-eating enthusiasts who prefer natural sweetness.
Suggested Route for Dessert Lovers
Start your journey at ZEN Cakes Miami on the beach, then head inland to Bunnie Cakes, EYA Vegan Cakes, and Vegan Art by Indira. Finish the day with Stephanie’s Vegan Bakery + Café or Parlour Vegan Bakery for a cozy ending.
All locations offer pickup or vegan cake delivery — making it easy to plan your own “sweet wellness” tour of Miam
Final Thoughts
From the mindful creations at ZEN Cakes Miami to the playful cupcakes at Bunnie Cakes, these bakeries prove that kindness and flavor belong on the same plate.
Whether you crave a protein-rich vegan cheesecake, a gluten-free donut, or a classic plant-based cake, Miami offers endless ways to indulge — without compromise, without sugar, and always with love.
Inspired by what you read?
