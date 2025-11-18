Balancing Hormones Naturally: Tips That Work

The food you eat has a significant impact on your hormone levels and function, and it's not simply a matter of what you eliminate from your diet, but also about incorporating healthy foods. Avocado, olive oil, and seed-based fats support the production of hormones such as estrogen and progesterone. Protein helps to build and repair tissues that influence hormone secretion, and vegetables that contain fiber, such as broccoli and kale, help your liver break down excess estrogen.

Complex carbohydrates found in sweet potatoes, oats, and beans are a common source of misunderstanding because they can actually help to stabilize your blood sugar levels, which is an important part of maintaining hormone balance. Blood sugar surges are a form of stress, and stress is a hormone-disrupting force. Eating a nutritious, balanced diet consistently allows your body to develop a sense of rhythm.