Inside AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine
Identity verification used to be as simple as checking a passport photo or scanning a driver’s license. Not anymore. Today, we’re dealing with a whole new class of fraud: deepfakes, AI-generated identities, synthetic identities, and manipulated documents that look and feel so real that even trained experts are fooled.
Here’s a popular example. In January of 2024, a Hong Kong employee of British engineering giant Arup was tricked into transferring $25 million to scammers. They used deepfake technology to impersonate the company’s chief financial officer and several colleagues on a video call, and the employee just couldn’t tell the difference.
That’s just one example of why the “verify and approve” process no longer works. It now has to be backed by the best of modern technology.
This is where AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine comes in. AU10TIX hasn’t just created another ID verification tool. It’s more like a digital immune system designed to detect, analyze, and stop fraudulent identity before it becomes a loss.
In this article, we’ll dig deep into this intelligent system so that you can know what it’s all about.
Read on.
What is AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine?
AU10TIX Identity Intelligence Engine is an AI-based platform that helps businesses tell in real-time who is a trustworthy customer and who is not.
AU10TIX ID intelligence engine goes beyond the usual ID checks. It powers AU10TIX forensic, biometrics, and technological end-to-end identity verification solutions. It runs five times more forgery and risk checks than standard identity verification solutions, and catches fraud that most platforms miss.
To give you an idea of its capability, AU10TIX identity verification platform was named Best Identity as a Service Platform at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Plus, its technology helped businesses prevent an estimated $7.5 billion in identity fraud losses in 2024.
Features of AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine
Here’s what makes this solution stand out, especially in industries that don't joke with compliance.
AI-Powered Identity Verification
The backbone of AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine is its advanced AI and machine learning features. This is not the usual pattern matching you’re used to. We’re talking about AI-powered checks that learn and get smarter over time.
It’s also fully automated, which means it can handle verifications on its own. Businesses can scale their onboarding without the need to hire an army of analysts for manual review.
Speed and Global Coverage
Imagine a customer trying to sign up on your platform. If the onboarding is slow, they’ll leave. It’s that simple. According to an IBS intelligence study, banks are losing up to 67% of their customers due to slow and inefficient KYC and onboarding processes. The message is clear: customers don’t want to spend long minutes or hours doing with you what others do in seconds.
This is another place where AU10TIX stands out with its identity intelligence engine. Verification and validation are lightning fast. Most checks happen within 8 seconds. The result? Increased conversion rates and reduced abandoned sign-ups.
The system also supports over 5,000 government-issued document types from 190+ countries. Whether your customers are from Lagos, Nairobi, Delhi, or New York, the experience is seamless for everyone.
Advanced Fraud Prevention
Fraudsters are now using AI and other tech to make their scams more convincing.
Remember the Arup employee who was tricked into transferring $25 million after scammers used deepfake technology to impersonate the company’s CFO? The FBI has been warning since mid-2024 that cybercriminals are now using AI to pull off these kinds of attacks.
The good news is that AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine is actually smarter. It has a lot of protocols for biometric authentication, including liveness detection that confirms that the person at the other end is real, not a photo, a mask, or an AI-generated deepfake.
Seeing as deepfake fraud has so far caused losses of up to $200 million, according to a report cited by Variety, having this level of protection cannot be overstated.
Trust, Security & Compliance
Running a business, you know how important compliance can be, especially in high-risk industries like banking and health. Take the healthcare industry, for example, violations can lead to penalties ranging from $141 to over $2.1 million per violation. Imagine what multiple violations can do to your bottom line?
This is another area where the AU10TIX engine shines again. It has regulatory compliance support built in for all the big ones: KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), PEP, and Sanctions Screening. This helps your organization meet its compliance needs without any guesswork.
Why it Matters for Businesses
If you run a high-risk business or one that onboards customers, your identity verification process can either attract users or push them away. It goes without saying that you want the latter and not the former.
That’s why a modern system like AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine can be the game changer.
Here’s what it means for businesses like yours:
Faster onboarding process. This translates into higher conversion rates.
Stronger protection against fraud. It doesn't matter if it’s the common type or the modern ones powered by artificial intelligence.
Built in compliance for your peace of mind.
Seamless scalability. You can grow from 100 customers to 100,000 without impacting operations.
The reality is that technology will always continue to evolve. And so will the people trying to exploit it. As a result, a robust verification system like AU10TIX’s will not just be a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore. It’s a core layer of protection for your business, your customers, and your reputation.