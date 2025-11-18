Inside AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine

Identity verification used to be as simple as checking a passport photo or scanning a driver’s license. Not anymore. Today, we’re dealing with a whole new class of fraud: deepfakes, AI-generated identities, synthetic identities, and manipulated documents that look and feel so real that even trained experts are fooled.

Here’s a popular example. In January of 2024, a Hong Kong employee of British engineering giant Arup was tricked into transferring $25 million to scammers. They used deepfake technology to impersonate the company’s chief financial officer and several colleagues on a video call, and the employee just couldn’t tell the difference.

That’s just one example of why the “verify and approve” process no longer works. It now has to be backed by the best of modern technology.

This is where AU10TIX’s Identity Intelligence Engine comes in. AU10TIX hasn’t just created another ID verification tool. It’s more like a digital immune system designed to detect, analyze, and stop fraudulent identity before it becomes a loss.

In this article, we’ll dig deep into this intelligent system so that you can know what it’s all about.

Read on.