Manaslu Circuit Trek vs Everest Base Camp Trek: Which Himalayan Adventure Is Right for You?

Choosing between the Manaslu Circuit Trek and the Everest Base Camp Trek feels almost like selecting between two dreams. On the one hand, the Everest Base Camp Trek is widely known, heavily trodden and appeals to trekkers who want that “I made it to Everest” bucket-list moment. On the other hand, the Manaslu Circuit Trek offers something quieter, more remote, less “been there, done that,” and more about forging your own path.

Everest Base Camp can call you in case you are the kind of person who perceives the well-marked paths, the collective spirit and the heritage of the Himalayas. However, in case you have more of a tendency to be a lone wanderer, to experience the local culture, and to climb some route that has not become a beaten path yet, then the Manaslu Circuit might be a more suitable choice. The trick is: find the best trail that fits your style, fitness and what you want to recall when you are back home.