Ukraine as the Heart of European Code: Why Developers in Ukraine Set the Rhythm of the IT Industry

A distinctive feature of Ukrainian developers is that they are not just “code believers”, but constantly learn, develop, and keep up with new technologies. And generative AI consulting services are the entry point that allows them to translate this knowledge into innovative products.

Generative AI consulting helps companies identify scenarios where models can create unique content, automate design creation, and create personalized services. For Ukrainian developers, this means the opportunity to work not just on completing a task, but on creating a product that has a creative component that adapts to the user, requiring ideas, strategic thinking, and technical skills.