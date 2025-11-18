Why Do Electric Vehicles Like Tesla Need Extended Warranty

Auto Protection Plans have grown in popularity because they offer a safety net against the unpredictable nature of vehicle repairs. Modern vehicles, while more efficient and sophisticated, rely on intricate technology that requires specialized tools and expert technicians. This sophistication often translates to higher repair bills, even for minor issues. A protection plan helps shield drivers from these rising costs.

Another reason for their rising popularity is the extension of vehicle ownership periods. Many people now keep their cars much longer than in previous decades, making protection beyond the factory warranty essential. With a reliable plan in place, owners can confidently operate their vehicles long after the original coverage expires.