5 Chocolate and Wine Pairings That Always Impress
Nothing elevates an evening or special event like wine and chocolate. Pairing these two decadent offerings results in a luxurious combination that can tantalize your taste buds. You’ll want to be mindful of your pairings, however, to ensure the flavor profiles are compatible.
Below, you’ll discover five excellent pairings that have earned the seal of approval from culinary experts, plus tips to make hosting a tasting easier.
1. Buttery Salted Caramels and Bubbly Champagne
Champagne is festive and fun, with bright acidity and crisp flavors. By contrast, caramels are buttery and indulgent, with salt adding a savory touch to each bite. Combine these two flavor profiles for a perfect pairing of opposites to delight your palate.
Consider choosing caramels enrobed in a 60% dark chocolate. These will have a bit more bitterness to cut through the sweetness. Champagne should be chilled in your home bar to maximize the aromas and flavors. But let the chocolate sit at room temperature so the caramels are perfectly soft.
2. Raspberry-Infused Dark Chocolate and a Dry Pinot Noir
Pinot Noirs are known for their soft, complex flavors, often mixing cherry or plum with spicy or earthy notes. When paired with raspberry-infused dark chocolate, you’ll have the perfect meeting of berry goodness. You’ll taste the fruity notes without being overwhelmed by sweetness.
Ideally, it’s best to choose a more bitter chocolate with a higher cacao percentage and a Pinot Noir with low tannins. Lower tannins yield a smoother mouthfeel that’s not too acidic. Keep your Pinot chilled, though, and give it some time to sit outside the fridge before enjoying. Alternate bites of chocolate with sips of your wine to enhance the flavors of each offering. And turn to a reputable chocolatier, like Purdys Chocolates, for a fine selection of bars.
3. Hazelnut Milk Chocolate and a Nutty Tawny Port
Tawny Ports are known for their nutty and caramel notes, making them an ideal partner to pieces of hazelnut chocolate. If you’re interested in a rich experience, you can’t go wrong with this pairing. You’ll love the depth of flavor in the Tawny Port, with its dried fruit flavors, and the decadent quality of milk chocolate.
Make sure you chill the Tawny Port and snap your hazelnut chocolate bar into smaller pieces. Take a sip of the Tawny Port and then reach for a bite of chocolate. Enjoy the velvety mouthfeel as each bite of chocolate melts in your mouth after a sip of the Port.
4. Citrus-Infused Chocolate and Sweet Riesling
As you consider a wine and chocolate pairing, don’t overlook sweet wines. The sweetness of a Riesling might feel hard to partner with a sweet chocolate, but a chocolate laced with citrus can offer a delicious solution. Opt for orange zest in a dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao to provide a strong counterpart to the honeyed notes of the Riesling.
Take modest bites of chocolate and delicate sips to avoid a sweetness overload. And with a late-harvest Riesling, you’ll have more acidity that can balance out the sweetness. Have water and crackers ready to cleanse your palate, too. Just be sure your chocolate is not sweeter than your wine, or you’ll mute the flavors of the wine.
5. High-Cacao Chocolate with a Smoky Syrah
The bold notes of a chocolate with 85% cacao or higher demand a wine that can match the bitterness. A Syrah is an optimal choice with its spicy, smoky notes. A very dark chocolate doesn’t have much sugar, so a Syrah’s peppery, full-bodied qualities can ease the bitterness of the chocolate.
You’ll end up with a pairing that offers depth and complexity, and each component should be enjoyed slowly. Keep the Syrah slightly cooler than room temperature, and be patient with the chocolate. As a small piece begins to melt in your mouth, take a sip of the Syrah to round out the flavor experience.
Indulge in the Perfect Pairings
Chocolate and wine can create memorable pairings that invite reflection and conversation. When you’re planning to host a tasting, be mindful of which chocolates you assign to different wines. Understand whether your wine should be chilled, and break your chocolate into smaller pieces. Provide labels so guests know what they’re tasting, and take your time appreciating the unique flavor notes of each pairing.
