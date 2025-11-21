5 Signs That It’s Time to Upgrade Your Curling Iron

If you use hair products like sprays, serums or heat protectants, it’s normal for residue to build up on the barrel of your curling iron. The problem comes when that gunk starts to bake onto the surface and won’t come off, no matter how much you try to clean it.

A quick wipe-down after every use usually keeps things under control, but once that build-up becomes thick or sticky, it can affect how evenly your iron heats up. It can even make your hair look dull or sticky after curling. If your iron is covered in residue that won’t budge, that’s a clear sign it’s time for a new one.