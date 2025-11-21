5 Signs That It’s Time to Upgrade Your Curling Iron
For some of us, using a curling iron is a sacred part of our daily routine. While we wish these tools could last forever, unfortunately, all good things do come to an end. How do you know when your hair curler is on its way out? Do you wait for it to fall apart or start singeing your beautiful locks completely, or are there telltale signs that indicate it might be time to purchase a new curling iron? The answer is yes, there are definite signs you need a new curler, and here they are:
1. It’s outlived its standard lifespan
Nothing lasts forever, which is especially true if you use your curling iron every day! As a rule of thumb, most curling irons are only designed to last between 2 and 3 years, which largely depends on the quality and brand of the curler you buy. How you look after your curling iron also plays a role in how long it will last. But, whether it is one, two, three years or longer, eventually it will start giving issues. The first sign that your curler is starting to go downhill is that it will start taking longer to heat up and curl your hair.
2. You’re noticing gunk build up on it
If you use hair products like sprays, serums or heat protectants, it’s normal for residue to build up on the barrel of your curling iron. The problem comes when that gunk starts to bake onto the surface and won’t come off, no matter how much you try to clean it.
A quick wipe-down after every use usually keeps things under control, but once that build-up becomes thick or sticky, it can affect how evenly your iron heats up. It can even make your hair look dull or sticky after curling. If your iron is covered in residue that won’t budge, that’s a clear sign it’s time for a new one.
3. The cord is damaged or starting to fray
This is one sign you should never ignore. If your curling iron’s cord is fraying or looks worn out, stop using it immediately. We know you love your curler when it looks like it’s hanging on by a thread, but please don’t wait till the internal wires are showing before you decide to retire it.
A damaged cord can be a serious safety risk; it can cause electric shocks, short circuits or even fires. Sometimes cords wear out naturally from years of wrapping and bending. Whatever the reason, don't take the chance once you see fraying or exposed wires. It’s definitely time to replace your curler.
4. The barrel is discoloured
The barrel of your curling iron is coated with special materials that help distribute heat evenly and protect your hair from damage. Over time, that coating can wear off, especially if you use the iron regularly or clean it with harsh products. If you notice the barrel has faded patches or areas where the coating has peeled off, stop using it. The metal underneath can overheat and scorch your hair without that protective layer. A discoloured or patchy barrel is one of the most obvious signs your curling iron is past its prime.
5. It’s taking painfully long to heat up
Styling already takes time and effort, but it shouldn’t take that long. If you’ve been using the same heat setting for years and suddenly notice that your curling iron isn’t performing the same way, it’s a sign that something’s off. Maybe it takes longer to curl your hair, or maybe it heats up too quickly and seems hotter than usual. That inconsistency means the internal heating element isn’t working correctly. The verdict? You should look at replacing your curler soon.
6. It’s damaging your hair
Finally, if you notice that your curling wand is beginning to damage your hair, leaving it dry and brittle or creating hotspots, this may mean that one of the above issues has developed, and you should stop using it.
Where can you buy the best curling iron for your hair?
Where do you turn when you need to get a new curler? There are so many amazing brands of curling irons available on the market. GHD has one of the best hair curlers you can buy, so go and check out their impressive range of reliable and high-quality styling tools. Whether it’s a curling iron, a curling wand or a curling tong you’re after, you can find the one that delivers long-lasting curls.
Final thoughts
Curling irons vary in lifespan depending on the brand you buy. It really comes down to the materials and hardware used to make the curler, and how frequently you’re going to use it. Unfortunately, your curler won’t last forever, so for the sake of keeping your hair healthy and your curls killing it, keep an eye out for the points above. If you notice your curler’s performance dropping, or even a slight bit of damage on the iron itself, it may be time to put your beloved curling iron to bed and get a new one instead.
