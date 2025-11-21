7 Best Crypto Apps to Use in 2025
As cryptocurrency continues its change, more people and institutions have taken an interest in blockchain technology. Finding the right app is important to help you go through this complex ecosystem, and it doesn't matter if you are an experienced investor or newcomer. There is an impressive lineup of crypto trading, investing, and management apps available this year, making the entire crypto experience simpler. In this blog post, we will look at our selection of seven best crypto apps of 2025, complete with reviews for each and their pros and cons in order to facilitate your decision making process.
1. Prestmit
Prestmit is widely recognized as one of the best crypto apps, giving its users fantastic reliability and simplicity in digital asset investing. Unlike other platforms, Prestmit allows their users to convert their cryptocurrency to cash, sending the payments securely and instantly into their bank accounts. Prestmit was designed specifically for Nigerian users, offering smooth transactions in Naira, Cedis or USDT at market rates without needing chats or manual approvals. It also offers airtime and data packages at discounted rates, buying eSIMs at reduced rates, and managing digital assets all from one convenient place. Its fully automated system detects blockchain transactions automatically and confirms them successfully without delays due to manual approvals.
Pros
Instant crypto-to-cash conversions with immediate bank transfers.
Simple, user-friendly interface.
Supports transactions in Naira, Cedis, and USDT.
Offers additional services like gift card trading, bill payments, and eSIM purchases.
Cons
Limited availability outside African markets.
2. Coinbase
Coinbase is another great crypto trading app with over 40 million registered users worldwide. Coinbase's user-friendly platform makes it an excellent option for beginner investors and veteran traders looking for an effortless crypto trading experience that doesn't require extensive technical knowledge. The app provides an all-encompassing platform for buying, selling and storing cryptocurrency assets. It is complete with custodian services, yield-earning accounts and payment solutions for online commerce. Coinbase's wide range of supported cryptocurrencies and tokens makes it suitable for global users, while its fiat currency deposits make it versatile enough for beginners.
Pros
Easy-to-use interface, great for beginners.
Supports fiat currency deposits and over 100 cryptocurrencies.
Offers custodian services, yield accounts, and ecommerce payments.
Cons
High trading fee of 3.99%.
Limited advanced trading options for experienced users.
3. ByBit
Another popular platform for cryptocurrency trading, ByBit stands out with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive list of features that make it suitable for both new traders and veteran ones. ByBit has multiple trading options and an in-built crypto wallet to make managing digital assets simpler. ByBit also facilitates activities such as yield farming and DeFi mining, enabling users to earn rewards through decentralized finance.
Pros
User-friendly interface suitable for beginners.
Offers copy trading to replicate expert strategies.
Supports yield farming and DeFi mining for earning rewards.
Educational tutorials available through ByBit Learn.
Cons
Limited availability in some regions.
Lacks advanced trading features for professional traders.
4. Kraken
When you are looking for great cryptocurrency applications, Kraken stands out as a good option. It is an international crypto exchange known for its user-friendliness and reliability. The Kraken app was designed with beginners in mind, making cryptocurrency trading accessible even to those without prior knowledge of crypto trading. With its user-friendly interface and easy navigation features, it makes sure you have an easy trading experience. Kraken gives a lot of tools that facilitate easier portfolio tracking, making managing crypto assets simpler for its users. Kraken Pro app offers advanced traders more features to optimize their trading strategies, although beginners might find Kraken more suitable than Kraken Pro.
Pros
Beginner-friendly interface.
Enables simple crypto buying, selling, and portfolio tracking.
Kraken Pro app offers advanced trading features.
Faster crypto trading process.
Cons
Limited availability in specific countries.
The Kraken Pro app may be overwhelming for beginners.
5. eToro
Both experienced traders and beginners can look at eToro to go into the global crypto markets. Renowned for its user-friendly design and robust feature set, eToro stands out as an amazing trading platform. One of the biggest draws of eToro is its free demo account, enabling users to safely practice trades and learn its functionalities risk-free. eToro supports a lot of popular coins that are not typically seen elsewhere on other platforms for greater trading options. This platform's attractive pricing structure and innovative copy trading feature (where users can copy the trading strategies of experienced investors) are major draws. But some cryptocurrencies do have higher trading fees.
Pros
Free demo account for learning and practice.
Supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies.
Copy trading feature for replicating strategies of seasoned investors.
Simple and intuitive interface.
Cons
Higher fees for specific cryptocurrency trades.
6. Pionex
Pionex stands out as another leading crypto trading app due to its cost-effective trading fees and innovative features. At only 0.05% for spot and futures trading fees, this platform makes investing cost-effective compared to platforms like Coinbase. VIP users can enjoy discounts based on their 30-day trading volume for added financial incentives.
Pros
Industry-low trading fees of just 0.05%.
Includes 16 pre-built trading bots for automated strategies.
VIP discounts based on trading volume.
Supports crypto loans, leveraged tokens, and multi-staking for added earning opportunities.
Cons
Limited focus on advanced charting tools.
May not appeal to traders who prefer manual trading.
7. KuCoin
KuCoin is an exceptional cryptocurrency app for beginners, with unique tools and features to simplify the trading experiences. KuCoin has an inbuilt crypto wallet and multiple earning tools, giving users everything they need to expand their investments right from their smartphones. KuCoin provides access to trading bots, margin trading, derivatives trading with leverage, meeting a range of trading needs while remaining user-friendly for newcomers.
Pros
Low trading fees for over 900 cryptocurrencies.
Offers trading bots and leveraged derivatives trading.
Includes an in-built crypto wallet.
User-friendly interface with tools for earning rewards.
Quick registration and reliable customer support.
Cons
Feature-packed design may overwhelm new users.
Limited focus on advanced charting tools.
Conclusion
Choosing a crypto app in 2025 means finding one that ticks all the boxes of features, fees, security and usability. Each of the top seven apps serves different needs, which is that of the more advanced traders, earning passive income, or just wanting to enjoy versatility. But finding one that satisfies your goals is what is important if you want to become successful in this industry.
