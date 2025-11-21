7 Luxury Brands That Are Winning Big With Influencer Partnerships

Luxury influence is shifting faster than any other area of contemporary marketing. For decades, prestige brands relied on magazine covers, celebrity ambassadorships, and red carpet visibility. Today, storytelling happens in real time through creators who can turn a couture fitting, a jewelry unveiling, or a resort stay into a global cultural moment.

Creators have responded by elevating their professional image. Many now prepare clean, well-structured presentations when approaching luxury houses, and one of the first steps is to make a media kit that highlights their aesthetic, audience quality, and previous collaborations in a format luxury brands instantly recognize.

But luxury brands are not approaching creators with the same formula. Each maison has built its own distinctive, deeply intentional collaboration model. Below, each section explores one brand through a unique editorial structure, allowing you to see not just who they work with, but how and why their approach succeeds.