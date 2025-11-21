Click, Play, Unwind: How Online Casinos Became New Jersey’s Favorite Entertainment

In the years that followed, financial updates from the Division of Gaming Enforcement recorded faster gains online than on the casino floor. Online casino activity grew into a significant share of total gaming performance and became a reliable indicator of the market’s direction. National industry coverage now treats New Jersey as a benchmark for regulated online play. It often uses the state’s results to show how digital channels can reshape an established casino destination. What started as a cautious trial has become a regular part of everyday entertainment across the state.