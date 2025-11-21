How Much Should I Invest in Marketing For My Garage Door Business
If you are running a garage door business today, then you most likely already understand just how competitive this field can be. From other local companies to industry giants, you undeniably have a lot of competitors to deal with. And, this means that you will have to find a way to stand out, grab the attention of potential clients and thus win them over.
In case you’re just now thinking of starting this business, this could help you do it right: https://www.checkatrade.com/blog/trade/start-business/start-garage-door-installation-business/
Of course, in order to stand out, you will need to invest in a good marketing strategy. After all, as you may very well know already, marketing plays a huge role in your overall visibility, and it is bound to help you get more clients. The thing is, though, you may not be sure about how much to actually invest in it for your garage door business.
In fact, you may not even be sure about why investing in marketing for your garage door business is a good idea in the first place, and let alone how much money to set aside for this. On top of it all, when you get answers to both of those questions, you may not be sure how to invest the right way. And, well, that is another important topic right there. What we are going to do today, thus, is cover all of those topics for you, hoping to help you get a better understanding of everything you need to know about this.
Why Invest in Marketing in the First Place?
Unsurprisingly, we are going to begin with the question of why it is that you should invest in marketing for your garage door business to begin with. And, well, there are certainly plenty of important reasons for that. When used the right way, every single dollar you spend will generate measurable results, such as phone calls, booked appointments, and, of course, scheduled installations and other services you may be offering. So, a good marketing strategy will lead to increased visibility, a higher flow of leads even during the slow seasons, as well as a stronger overall brand reputation and increased customer lifetime value. Without it, your services will simply go unnoticed, and the lack of visibility also means lack of credibility, which results in you not getting enough business.
How Much Should You Invest?
Now, the above should have made it clear that investing in marketing is of utmost importance for your garage door business. When you take a look at the price list for different services and strategies you can use to your advantage, though, you may become a bit confused, seeing the wide range. So, you may not know how much it is that you should really invest in this. Well, before we get to specifics, you need to know that the amount that should be set aside for this will vary from one business to another, meaning that this is, in the end, a question that only you can precisely answer for yourself.
Nevertheless, you should have some guidelines in mind. Basically, marketing experts usually advise businesses to spend anywhere from 5% to 12% of their annual revenue on marketing, and this is a good range to have in mind. If you want to maintain the visibility that you have achieved so far, 5% could be fine, but if you want to achieve some moderate growth goals, then you should increase that to 7% to 10%. And then, if you’re looking to grow quickly, or if you’ve just started a brand new business and you want to get it out there, then 10% to 15% of your annual income should go towards marketing.
Now, when you start calculating this, you may assume that the numbers you are getting are quite large. And, there is nothing wrong in adjusting, because how much you should spend is not an exact science, and you are always the one responsible for making the final decision. The thing is, though, that great companies have always understood the importance of investing significantly in marketing, meaning that you should go into all of this with the same mindset if you want to succeed.
How to Invest It Right?
In addition to understanding how much to spend, you will also want to know how to spend it right. After all, there are numerous different marketing techniques and channels that you can nowadays use, and you may simply not be sure what is right for you. Read more about some popular strategies.
The best thing to do, of course, is find the right marketing agency that will be able to form the perfect strategies for you, and thus really bring some amazing benefits to the table. So, you have to hire pros, and you should aim at hiring an agency that has worked with garage door businesses previously. As well as one that is highly reputable and trustworthy.
