Power Couples, Power Deals: Why Modern Elites Treat Prenups Like Financial Planning

High-earning couples rarely see their relationship as separate from their money. Homes, equity, family businesses, and inheritances all sit in the same picture. This is why modern elites treat a prenup as a planning tool, not a bad omen.

When done well, it becomes a calm talk about risk, goals, and lifestyle. In that sense, a prenup is less about leaving and more about being honest about how two lives fit together. Below are five reasons why modern elites treat prenups like financial planning.