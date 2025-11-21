The 10 Best Paver Brands in 2025
The best pavers in 2025 are the Techo-Bloc paving stones, a premium choice known for their exceptional durability, elegant design, and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. But there are other great options, depending on your style, budget, and project needs.
In this guide, we’ll explore the most popular paving stones and what makes each stand out, including their strengths, drawbacks, and ideal uses.
1. Techo-Bloc
Known for its premium slabs, walls, and high-quality pavers, Techo-Bloc is a North American manufacturer founded in 1989, with a strong reputation for combining durability, design innovation, and engineering precision. Techo-Bloc products are made with high-density concrete that offers exceptional compressive strength (around 8,000 psi), low water absorption, and resistance to freeze-thaw cycles.
Advantages
High durability and strength: Techo-Bloc pavers are engineered to resist cracking, shifting, and weather damage, making them ideal for harsh climates and heavy-traffic areas.
Weather and salt resistance: Designed to withstand freeze-thaw cycles and de-icing salts, these pavers maintain their integrity and appearance year after year.
Aesthetic versatility: With a wide range of textures, colors, and finishes, from sleek contemporary slabs to rustic stone looks, Techo-Bloc offers design flexibility for every style.
Color consistency: The pigments are integrated into the entire stone rather than just the surface, ensuring chips or wear don’t reveal mismatched inner layers.
Low maintenance: While sealing is optional, the pavers naturally resist fading and staining when installed correctly, requiring minimal upkeep.
Lifetime warranty: The company offers a transferable lifetime warranty on many of its products, adding peace of mind for long-term homeowners.
Cons
Installation sensitivity: The performance of Techo-Bloc pavers depends heavily on correct base preparation, edge restraint, joint-sand installation and proper installation practices.
2. Hanover
Hanover Architectural Products is a leading U.S. manufacturer known for its high-quality concrete unit pavers, often recognized under its Prest® Pavers and Prest® Bricks product lines. Since 1971, the company has built a strong reputation for producing durable, customizable, and design-oriented paving solutions for both residential and commercial projects.
Advantages
Durability and performance: Hanover pavers are engineered to outperform poured-in-place concrete, especially in freeze/thaw conditions, providing long-term resilience.
Design flexibility: With thousands of colors, textures, and sizes, designers and homeowners enjoy virtually unlimited creative options.
Sustainability options: Many product lines are environmentally friendly, offering permeable designs, recycled content, and reflective finishes for heat-island reduction.
Repair and maintenance convenience: Individual units can be removed and replaced easily, allowing for efficient maintenance and access to utilities when needed.
Cons
Installation sensitivity: The performance of Hanover pavers heavily depends on proper base preparation, edge restraint, and joint sand installation.
Color variation: Natural color options may show noticeable shade differences across shipments or installations.
3. Paving Superstore
Paving Superstore is an online retailer specializing in outdoor paving and hard-landscaping materials. Originally based in the UK, the company offers a wide range of paving slabs, block paving, walling, and accessories in materials such as natural stone, porcelain, and concrete. It’s known for carrying multiple major brands on a single platform, making it easy for homeowners and contractors to compare options and order products directly to their door.
Advantages
Extensive material and brand choice: Offers a broad selection of natural stone, porcelain, and concrete paving from leading brands, catering to various design styles and budgets.
Positive customer service reputation: Many customers highlight reliable delivery, well-packaged products, and helpful staff for pre-purchase questions.
Informative website and support tools: Provides detailed guides, FAQs, and expert advice to help buyers choose the right paving materials and understand installation requirements.
Competitive pricing and one-stop shopping: Combines affordability with convenience by offering everything from paving slabs to edging and driveway solutions in one place.
Cons
Natural stone variation: As with any natural material, color and texture can vary significantly, which may not suit those seeking a uniform look.
Primarily UK-based: While there’s a U.S. version of the site, logistics and product availability can differ for American buyers.
4. Orange Pavers
Orange Pavers is a premium U.S. manufacturer of architectural-grade concrete pavers, slabs, and retaining wall blocks, based in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The company is known for producing durable, weather-resistant pavers crafted from natural elements, free of plastics or artificial compounds.
Advantages
Durability and weather performance: Built to endure harsh climates, Orange Pavers offer long-lasting strength and resistance to cracking or wear.
Aesthetic flexibility: Multiple sizes and modern color options provide versatile design choices for a wide range of architectural styles.
Local manufacturing: Based in Pennsylvania, Orange Pavers provides reliable supply and shorter lead times for customers across the northeastern United States.
Cons
Higher upfront cost: Premium concrete pavers generally cost more than poured concrete or asphalt surfaces.
Installation-dependent performance: Proper base preparation and edge restraint are essential; poor installation may cause shifting or settling.
Color fading and stains: Like most concrete pavers, they can fade under UV exposure or develop stains over time without sealing.
Limited regional availability: Shipping costs may rise for projects located far from Pennsylvania, increasing overall expense.
5. Belgard
Belgard is one of the most recognized names in the hardscape and outdoor living industry in the United States. Known for its premium concrete, porcelain, and permeable pavers, Belgard combines design flexibility with long-lasting performance. The brand offers a wide variety of colors, textures, and shapes to suit any outdoor space, whether it’s a modern patio, a rustic walkway, or a heavy-duty driveway.
Advantages
Strong durability and resilience: Belgard pavers are built to handle heavy loads and resist cracking, making them ideal for driveways and high-traffic areas.
Replaceability: Individual pavers can be easily replaced if damaged, avoiding the need for large-scale repairs.
Wide design flexibility: A broad selection of styles, textures, and colors allows customization to match any architectural look.
Cons
Higher upfront cost: Belgard pavers typically cost more than basic paving slabs or poured concrete, especially when professional installation is factored in.
Installation quality matters: Poor installation or inadequate base preparation can compromise the performance and longevity of the pavers.
Sealing and maintenance may still be required: Some pavers benefit from sealing to preserve color and protect against staining or fading.
Heat retention and slipperiness concerns: Darker or glazed finishes may become warm in direct sunlight or slick when wet.
Joint maintenance and weed growth: The sand-filled joints between pavers can allow weeds to grow and may require periodic upkeep.
6. Unilock
Unilock is one of the most established and reputable paving stone manufacturers in North America. Founded in 1972, it was the first company to introduce concrete interlocking pavers to the region. Over the decades, Unilock has built a reputation for combining exceptional durability with high-end design, offering products that cater to both residential and commercial outdoor spaces.
Advantages
High quality and durability: Unilock pavers exceed ASTM and CSA standards, designed to withstand heavy loads, freeze-thaw cycles, and long-term wear.
Aesthetic variety: A wide range of colors, textures, and formats allows homeowners and designers to achieve both traditional and contemporary looks.
Easy maintenance: The EasyClean™ surface protection reduces staining and makes cleaning simpler.
Sustainability features: Permeable paver options promote better drainage and eco-friendly stormwater management.
Warranty and professional assurance: The lifetime transferable warranty and Authorized Contractor network ensure proper installation and long-term reliability.
Cons
Higher cost: As a premium brand, Unilock pavers and installations typically come at a higher price than standard alternatives.
Ongoing maintenance: Like all modular pavers, joints may still experience weed growth, sand erosion, or efflorescence over time.
Heavy large-format units: Some of the larger slabs can be cumbersome to handle and require specialized equipment or extra labor.
Limited DIY potential: Because of the installation complexity and warranty conditions, Unilock products are less suited for do-it-yourself projects.
Product availability: Certain colors or styles may be discontinued or vary slightly between production batches, making future matching challenging.
7. Pavestone
Pavestone is a leading manufacturer of concrete and segmental paving systems in the United States, founded in 1980. The brand has built a strong reputation for producing durable, versatile, and visually appealing pavers for both residential and commercial applications. Their products are made from dry-cast concrete and come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and textures, making them suitable for patios, walkways, driveways, pool decks, and other outdoor spaces.
Advantages
Durability and strength: Pavestone pavers are built from high-quality concrete, making them resilient against wear, weather, and heavy foot traffic.
Design variety: The brand offers a wide selection of styles, colors, and finishes, allowing for creative customization and seamless integration with different landscapes and architectural styles.
Versatile applications: Pavestone pavers are suitable for multiple uses, from patios and pool decks to driveways and garden pathways, offering consistent quality across various outdoor projects.
Cons
Installation demands: While easier than natural stone, Pavestone pavers still require careful base preparation, compaction, and drainage to prevent shifting or uneven surfaces.
Higher cost than poured concrete: Although more affordable than natural stone, Pavestone pavers typically cost more than a basic poured concrete slab, especially when factoring in labor.
Maintenance of joints: Over time, joint sand can erode, allowing weeds or grass to grow between pavers unless regularly maintained or sealed.
Potential surface movement: Inadequate installation or poor sub-base preparation can cause pavers to settle or shift over time, affecting appearance and function.
8. Cambridge
Cambridge Pavingstones is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-density concrete pavers and slabs designed for patios, driveways, walkways, and outdoor living areas. The brand is known for combining strength and style, offering an extensive selection of shapes, colors, and finishes that allow homeowners and contractors to create customized outdoor designs.
Advantages
Durable surface construction: Built with ArmorTec® technology for long-lasting strength and resistance to chipping, cracking, and surface wear.
Superior strength compared to standard concrete: Engineered to be denser and stronger than poured concrete, with lower water absorption.
Slip and skid resistance: Designed to meet safety standards, ideal for pool decks, patios, and other wet areas.
Low maintenance and fade-resistant color: Requires minimal upkeep and maintains color vibrancy without frequent sealing.
Cons
Higher upfront cost than basic concrete: Cambridge pavers are more expensive than traditional poured concrete or entry-level pavers due to their quality and advanced materials.
Dependent on installation quality: Poor base preparation or improper installation can lead to uneven settling or cracks over time.
Potential color variation over time: Although fade-resistant, prolonged UV exposure and environmental factors can cause slight changes in tone.
Limited match for future expansions: If a specific style or color is discontinued, finding exact replacements for future projects can be difficult.
Less unique than natural stone: While versatile, concrete pavers may not fully replicate the organic look and texture of premium natural stone options.
9. Nitterhouse
Nitterhouse Masonry Products, based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, has been a trusted manufacturer of concrete masonry and hardscape products since 1923. Known for its precision-engineered concrete pavers, the company offers a wide variety of paving solutions for residential and commercial applications, including interlocking pavers, architectural slabs, permeable systems for stormwater control, and specialty paving stones.
Advantages
Durability and strength: Manufactured with high-strength concrete, Nitterhouse pavers are built to withstand both residential and commercial loads, offering long-term structural integrity.
Design flexibility: Available in multiple shapes, sizes, and color blends, these pavers can complement a wide range of architectural styles and outdoor designs.
Wide application range: Suitable for everything from driveways and patios to large-scale plazas and permeable installations.
Sustainable options: The company offers permeable pavers that support stormwater management and environmentally responsible design.
Cons
Concrete-based material: While visually similar to stone, these pavers are concrete rather than natural stone, which may not appeal to those seeking an authentic natural look or texture.
Installation sensitivity: As with most paver systems, performance depends heavily on proper base preparation and skilled installation. Poor installation can reduce longevity.
Limited availability: Distribution is primarily regional, so access and delivery costs may be higher outside the Mid-Atlantic area.
Color variation: Manufactured concrete can show slight variations between batches, making it important to review physical samples before purchase.
Maintenance requirements: Periodic sealing, joint-sand replenishment, and edging upkeep are necessary to maintain appearance and stability over time.
Labor intensity for large formats: Larger or custom-size pavers can be heavier and more difficult to install, potentially increasing labor costs.
10. Lowe's
Lowe’s is a leading home improvement retailer in the United States, offering a wide selection of pavers and patio stones under well-known brands. Their catalog includes various shapes, sizes, textures, and colors suitable for patios, walkways, and garden projects.
Advantages
Wide selection and convenience: Lowe’s offers an extensive range of paver styles, colors, and materials, easily accessible both online and in-store.
Ease of purchasing: Customers can order directly for pickup or delivery, simplifying the shopping and logistics process.
Good for standard projects: Many Lowe’s pavers receive strong customer reviews for affordability and ease of installation—ideal for patios, walkways, and garden paths.
Cons
Quality and specification differences: Some pavers sold at Lowe’s are thinner than those offered by professional hardscape suppliers, which may reduce their durability for heavy-duty use.
Limited expert guidance: Big-box staff may not have the same specialized knowledge or technical expertise as local hardscape dealers.
Stock and variety constraints: Lowe’s typically carries standard sizes and colors, with limited availability for specialized or commercial-grade options.
Not ideal for high-traffic areas: Certain products are labeled “not for driveway use,” meaning they may not support vehicle weight or heavy loads.
Installation remains critical: Even high-quality pavers can shift, crack, or sink if installed improperly, so buyers must follow proper base and drainage preparation steps.
Which Paver Material To Look For?
Concrete Pavers
Concrete pavers stand out as one of the most versatile and cost-effective options for your outdoor surfaces. These popular materials offer excellent durability while maintaining a modern aesthetic that works with many design styles.
For example, interlocking pavers fit together to create a stable surface that can withstand heavy foot traffic and vehicle weight on driveways. Their installation process remains relatively straightforward compared to other paving options, making them an attractive choice for DIY enthusiasts.
Many homeowners choose concrete for their patios and driveways because this durable type of paver comes in various colors and patterns. You can achieve virtually any design look you want, from contemporary to traditional, without breaking your budget.
Brick Pavers
Brick pavers bring a timeless charm to any outdoor space. Made from natural clay and fired at high temperatures, these traditional paving elements create a warm, rustic appearance that improves with age. Your brick paver installation can feature either tumbled finishes for an aged look or smooth surfaces for a more refined style. The classic color palette ranges from deep reds to warm oranges, with some varieties offering blend options that incorporate multiple shades.
Natural Stone Pavers
Natural stones provide unmatched beauty and character for outdoor paving projects. Consider these popular options:
Flagstone: Offers excellent slip resistance even when wet, making it ideal for pool areas. Each piece features unique shapes and coloration.
Bluestone: Delivers a versatile paving material with distinctive blue-gray tones. The limited color range actually helps create a cohesive aesthetic in your landscaping design.
Limestone: Provides a softer, more subtle appeal with light neutral colors. This material works perfectly for creating elegant outdoor living spaces.
Travertine: Offers an affordable natural stone option with beautiful beige hues and interesting texture. These pavers stay cool underfoot, making them ideal for hot climates and pool surroundings.
Porcelain Pavers
Porcelain pavers represent one of the most low-maintenance options available today. You'll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your outdoor spaces with these durable materials. Water resistance makes porcelain an excellent choice for wet areas like pool surroundings. The non-porous surface prevents moisture absorption, reducing algae growth and staining concerns that plague other paving materials.
Contemporary patterns and wide design options allow you to create stunning visual effects with porcelain pavers. From wood-look finishes to geometric patterns, the variety available helps you achieve your perfect outdoor aesthetic. Heat retention can become noticeable when porcelain pavers sit in direct sunlight. We suggest choosing lighter colors if you plan to install these in areas where you'll walk barefoot during summer months.
Frequently Asked Questions About Pavers
What Is The Difference Between Concrete And Brick Pavers?
Concrete and brick pavers differ significantly in several aspects that affect your outdoor project decisions. Concrete pavers offer greater versatility in colors and shapes at a lower price point (typically $2-$8 per square foot) compared to brick pavers ($5-$15 per square foot). Brick creates a warm, classic appearance with natural color variations that many homeowners love, while concrete provides more design flexibility for modern landscapes.
Can I Install Pavers Myself Or Do I Need A Professional?
DIY paver installation can save you money, but it takes careful prep and patience. Begin by excavating to the proper depth, then build a sloped base with crushed stone so water runs away. Add a layer of sand for leveling, and set each paver carefully, keeping the spacing consistent. Good drainage is essential to avoid shifting and cracking from freeze–thaw cycles.
Professional installers use specialized equipment and know-how to get compaction and edge restraints right, details that can noticeably extend the life of your pavers. For large jobs or complicated patterns, hiring pros usually makes sense. Smaller paths or patios can be handled as a weekend DIY if you have basic landscaping skills.
Are There Eco-Friendly Paver Options Available?
Permeable paving solutions offer excellent environmental benefits by allowing rainwater to filter naturally into the ground rather than contributing to runoff. Recycled rubber pavers absorb impact and provide comfortable walking surfaces while repurposing waste tires.
Natural stone options like flagstone or limestone come directly from the earth without manufacturing processes, though transportation carbon footprint varies based on source location. Plastic grid pavers filled with gravel or grass create driveway surfaces that blend with your landscape while supporting vehicle weight, though they may not last as long as stone alternatives.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features.