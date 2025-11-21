The 10 Best Paver Brands in 2025

What Is The Difference Between Concrete And Brick Pavers?

Concrete and brick pavers differ significantly in several aspects that affect your outdoor project decisions. Concrete pavers offer greater versatility in colors and shapes at a lower price point (typically $2-$8 per square foot) compared to brick pavers ($5-$15 per square foot). Brick creates a warm, classic appearance with natural color variations that many homeowners love, while concrete provides more design flexibility for modern landscapes.

Can I Install Pavers Myself Or Do I Need A Professional?

DIY paver installation can save you money, but it takes careful prep and patience. Begin by excavating to the proper depth, then build a sloped base with crushed stone so water runs away. Add a layer of sand for leveling, and set each paver carefully, keeping the spacing consistent. Good drainage is essential to avoid shifting and cracking from freeze–thaw cycles.

Professional installers use specialized equipment and know-how to get compaction and edge restraints right, details that can noticeably extend the life of your pavers. For large jobs or complicated patterns, hiring pros usually makes sense. Smaller paths or patios can be handled as a weekend DIY if you have basic landscaping skills.

Are There Eco-Friendly Paver Options Available?

Permeable paving solutions offer excellent environmental benefits by allowing rainwater to filter naturally into the ground rather than contributing to runoff. Recycled rubber pavers absorb impact and provide comfortable walking surfaces while repurposing waste tires.

Natural stone options like flagstone or limestone come directly from the earth without manufacturing processes, though transportation carbon footprint varies based on source location. Plastic grid pavers filled with gravel or grass create driveway surfaces that blend with your landscape while supporting vehicle weight, though they may not last as long as stone alternatives.