It’s normal for families to ask, “What are the early signs of dementia?”, especially when they start noticing changes in someone they care about.

Perhaps your loved one forgets where they placed the keys, repeats a story more than once, or seems less interested in a hobby they once loved. Many of these changes appear minor at first, which is why they can easily be overlooked as signs of dementia.

Recognising the early signs allows families to approach the situation with understanding, patience, and support, including exploring home care services that help their elderly loved one remains comfortable in their own home.