What You Should Know Before Buying a Home

The excitement of finding a potential home can easily overshadow the importance of due diligence. Yet even properties with updated finishes or charming curb appeal may conceal hidden moisture issues, aging systems, or ventilation flaws that only surface after closing.

In colder climates, for example, poor ventilation can allow indoor humidity to accumulate and freeze during extended cold spells. When temperatures rise, that frost melts – dripping onto ceilings in a phenomenon known as attic rain. Buyers reviewing older homes should consider whether an attic rain inspection has been performed, as evidence of past moisture can signal ongoing risks that affect both structural integrity and indoor air quality.