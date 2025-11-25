Causes of Medical Malpractice That Lead to Amputation

Losing a limb is one of the most devastating medical outcomes a person can face. Beyond the physical and emotional pain, it often raises serious legal questions about whether the amputation could have been prevented. Medical malpractice becomes a factor when a healthcare professional’s negligence directly causes or contributes to the loss of a limb.

Many amputations linked to negligence stem from the most common forms of medical malpractice, such as delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, or failure to manage postoperative infections. These situations often leave patients wondering if their doctor failed to meet the standard of care expected in their profession.