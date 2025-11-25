How to Protect Your Window and Door Systems

In most cases, burglaries aren't that exciting; they take place due to the detection of a loose latch, an old frame, or a sliding door that almost locks. A flimsy window or a door that is losing its strength can be opened within seconds.

But safety isn’t the only thing at stake. You’re also protecting your home from:

Rough weather

Strong winds

Flying debris

Outdoor noise

Heat loss

Think of windows and doors the same way you think of a roof or insulation: they're long-term features. Strengthening them improves energy efficiency, comfort, and even property value. It’s one of those upgrades that pays off in more ways than one.