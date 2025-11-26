One of the largest pieces of the budget puzzle when considering the cost of living in Charlotte NC is housing. If you’re wondering about the cost of apartments in Charlotte, here’s what you need to know.Recent data shows that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte is around $1,697 per month, while a two-bedroom averages about $2,189.Some sources cite the median rent in the city as $1,418.Even so, housing here is still about 15% less expensive than the national average.

If you’re looking at apartment costs, many renters use the 30% rule (spend no more than 30% of gross income on rent) as a guideline. For a $1,697 one-bedroom, that suggests needing a monthly income of about $5,657 (or annual ~$67,900) to keep rent at or below 30%.

For families in particular, housing expenses will loom large. For a three or four-bedroom house, expect higher numbers, likely well above the city’s median home price of ~$381,800.