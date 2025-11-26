How Does Legal or Recreational Marijuana Affect Ohio Employers?

Legal and recreational marijuana use in Ohio presents specific challenges and considerations for employers. Employers must balance compliance with state laws legalizing marijuana while maintaining a safe, productive workplace under federal regulations that still classify marijuana as illegal. This creates complex situations around drug testing, workplace policies, and employee rights.

Ohio employers need clear guidance on how marijuana legalization affects hiring, employee conduct, and disciplinary actions. Understanding the legal framework helps companies develop policies that protect their interests without violating employee protections.