How to Choose the Perfect Pool Tiles for Style and Safety

Ceramic: Affordable and widely available, ceramic tiles are a solid entry-level choice for waterline and decorative uses. They’re easy to clean and come in many colors and glazes, but cheaper ceramics can be more porous and less frost- or chemical-resistant than porcelain.

Porcelain: Dense and tough, porcelain is excellent for pool floors and waterline areas. It absorbs very little water, resists fading, and tolerates chemicals well. Porcelain’s durability often makes it the best value over the life of the pool.

Glass: If you want sparkle, glass tiles are unmatched. They reflect light beautifully and are popular for waterlines, mosaic accents, and spa interiors. Glass is non-porous and easy to clean, but it’s pricier and can be slippery when used on horizontal surfaces unless textured.

Natural stone: Marble, travertine, and limestone give a luxurious, organic look. Stone is great for coping and decking when sealed properly, but submerged stone needs careful selection — some natural stones absorb water and can scale or spall under freeze/thaw or heavy chemical loads.