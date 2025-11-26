Living in Charlotte, NC: What to Know Before You Move

Charlotte, North Carolina, is situated in the southern part of the state near the South Carolina border. Known as the Queen City, it has rapidly grown into one of the Southeast’s largest urban centers. With a population exceeding 890,000 and a metro area of over 2.7 million, Charlotte is experiencing steady growth driven by job opportunities and a vibrant lifestyle.

People are moving to Charlotte for its diverse economy, affordable cost of living, and a mix of urban and suburban environments. Whether you’re a young professional, a family with kids, or a retiree, this Living in Charlotte NC guide is designed to help you decide if the city fits your lifestyle and needs.