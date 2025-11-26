Modern Luxury Exteriors: Why Premium Timber Finishes Are Replacing Composite Façades

Walk through any new luxury development in 2025 and you’ll notice something subtle but consistent: façades are warming up again. The sharper, synthetic look of composite cladding is slowly being pushed aside by materials that feel more natural, more textural, and more connected to the landscape. Timber — especially the higher-grade, modified versions — has become the material designers reach for when they want a home to feel genuinely premium rather than manufactured.

This isn’t nostalgia. It’s a response to the way homeowners now think about architecture: authenticity, detail, and a sense of calm richness matter more than glossy uniformity.