The Most Beautiful Private Tours With Real Local Insight
The best kind of travel is travel that doesn’t feel like travel at all, and it’s more like just immersing yourself into someone’s world for a little bit, with no crowds, no shouting, no bored guides, no rushed schedules, and so on. The best kind of travel is calmer with a private guide who knows the place back to front, and small hotels that feel as though they’ve been picked by hand - because they have. With that in mind, here are some of the most beautiful private tours with real local insight, so keep reading to find out more.
Scandinavia Private Tours
Scandinavia Private Tours is one of the best places to begin if you want a trip that feels luxurious (of course), but that also has roots right in the local culture, and uses them to great effect when it comes to pleasing its customers. This female-led company designs fully bespoke adventures across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland using premium executive vehicles, private fjord boats, and boutique hotels that have definitely been chosen for their style and their comfort.
What makes these tours feel so personal is that there’s local knowledge all over the trips, and you’ll get to visit small fishing villages with cafes only the locals usually see, for example, and some stunning views that don’t have the crowds the main ones do, plus all kinds of places that tourism hasn’t quite reached yet, and the whole experience feels totally tailored to you.
Audley Travel
Audley Travel creates tailor-made private trips across the globe, but what actually set them apart from everyone else is just how well their specialists know and understand the places they plan and go to. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise to find that every itinerary feels like it’s been put together by someone who’s really been to every single place it mentions - it’s because they have.
When it comes to places to stay, you’ll find they offer a lot of intimate boutique hotels, restored heritage homes, small safari camps, and some very special eco-retreats as well. Whether it’s Morocco, Japan, or Peru (among many, many other places), their guides tend to always put their all in, and you’ll probably end up thinking of them as a friend more than anything else.
LocalAlike
For travellers who want something that’s ethical, beautiful, authentic, and rooted in real communities, you might think they’re asking for too much - all of that added together just isn’t possible. But if that is what you thought, you’d be wrong because LocalAlike can give you all that. That’s because it’s a tour company designed with local people rather than just around where they might happen to be, so their itineraries take travellers into small villages, coastal communities, and mountain regions where you’ll come into contact with real people, not tourist traps.
Accommodation is simple and boutique for the most part, and it’s always going to be run by locals, making it the opposite of mass tourism, and much more comfortable as a result.
Southern Visions Travel
Southern Visions specialises in private food and culture focused tours across Puglia and other sun-drenched areas of Italy, so it’s not going to surprise you to realise that if you book one of these adventures, you’ll be rewarded with vineyard visits, private cooking classes, artisan workshops, and boutique stays that really will take your breath away, even if architecture isn’t your first love.
Their guides are locals who know every hilltop town, every olive grove that’s worth spending time in, and every local who makes pasta unlike any you’ve ever tasted before (probably using a secret, generations-old recipe).
Classic Journeys
Classic Journeys offers private cultural walking tours all across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and they’ve got a special focus on small artisan communities and locally run boutique hotels. If you want to hear the stories behind the places you’re visiting and staying in, these guides are going to be the ones to tell you, but it won’t feel scripted - it’ll feel like you’re part of an important conversation.
The hotels are always memorable for the right reasons, because they’ll be historic homes, tiny inns tucked out of the way, or countryside hotels that have been run by the same family in the same place going back generations.
Awasi
Awasi is basically the definition of personalised luxury all wrapped up with excellent local knowledge. Each of their three Relais and Chateaux lodges offers full private guides, and that’s one guide and vehicle per room - no sharing needed. So your days can go exactly the way you want them to without having to worry about missing out or what other people are going to prefer, so whether it’s a sunrise hike or a quiet afternoon wandering through some local villages and meeting people, it’s up to you.
Their boutique properties really are some of the most gorgeous in South America, and they’ve been built to literally blend into the landscape, plus they’re staffed by people who genuinely know and love where they live.
Ciceroni Travel
For travellers who love art, architecture, and history, Ciceroni Travel is the option that’s going to work for you specifically. They offer fantastically and thoughtfully curated private tours that are led by real experts, including historians, curators, academics, and specialists who really do know their subject inside and out.
The trips they plan are very unique, and you’ll end up in accommodation that feels so charming and small-scale instead of a chain that just feels corporate. So it’s perfect for travellers who want some information and insight about a place but want to learn it all in comfort and style.
Jacada Travel
Jacada Travel is well worth taking a look at because they consistently deliver the most wonderful private trips with accommodation that feels properly hand chosen every time. Their boutique stays are small, characterful, and very often independently-owned, and you’ll get to rest your weary head in riads, eco-lodges, converted estates, stunning hotels, and plenty more unexpected places.
And then there’s the guides who tend to be the kind of people who really love showing travellers around, not because it’s their job, but because they love the place itself.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.