The Reverse Commute: Why NYC Residents Are Heading to NJ Suburbs

Living in New Jersey while working in NYC is hardly a new concept, but in recent years, it has become significantly more attractive. The cost of living in NYC vs.the NJ suburbs is one of the biggest drivers. For many, paying $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment no longer makes sense when that same budget could cover a mortgage and outdoor space in Montclair or Summit.

New Jersey also offers better educational options, safer neighborhoods, and larger homes that cater to growing families and hybrid workers. The flexibility of remote and hybrid jobs has further enhanced suburban appeal, allowing residents to work from home several days a week while commuting into Manhattan only when necessary.