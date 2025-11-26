What Is the Legal Definition of Wrongful Termination?

It can be incredibly upsetting and stressful to be terminated from a job. However, knowing whether your termination was lawful or wrongful is important for understanding your rights.

You might be worried if you did not have a written contract, though it is a myth that only those who have these contracts are protected. The fact remains that legal protections apply to every employee, protecting them from wrongful termination.

Similarly, many workers are under the false impression that discrimination is the only basis for filing a wrongful termination claim. There are many scenarios that could result in wrongful termination an employee, such as retaliation or contract violations.

Contrary to popular belief, if you quit or resign because your workplace was a hostile or retaliatory environment, you still have the right to sue. While being fired may feel unfair, it isn’t always unlawful, and the best way to determine if you have a case is by speaking with an employment law lawyer in Dallas to decide on the next steps.