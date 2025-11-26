Yoga by Body Type: What the Ancients Knew That Modern Wellness Forgot

Walk into any yoga class today and you will see mats lined in perfect rows, each person following the same sequence, the same cues, the same flow. It is a beautiful image, but it hides a simple truth: not everybody responds to yoga in the same way. Some people leave class feeling clear and grounded. Others walk out overstimulated, overheated or more depleted than when they arrived.

It turns out this is not a new problem. Thousands of years ago, Ayurveda understood that people move, breathe and recover differently based on their natural body tendencies. While the modern wellness world is just beginning to embrace personalization, Ayurveda treated it as a foundation rather than an afterthought.

This older framework offers a quiet challenge to the one-size-fits-all yoga culture: your practice should match your body, not the latest trend.