7 Must-Try Gourmet Meals and Exclusive Dining Spots on a Luxury Tour in Egypt

A luxury tour of Egypt already promises gorgeous temples, golden deserts, and the everlasting Nile, but what most tourists do not anticipate is that Egyptian food is remarkable. Today, the nation is a blend of ancient cuisine and modern delicacies, offering tourists an opportunity to experience Egypt in ways that go beyond the visual.

From multi-course dinners on the Nile to canopy-of-stars-view dinners in the desert, the Egyptian upper-end food scene is diverse, luxurious, and simply memorable. When traveling to this enchanted country in luxury, here are seven meals and fine-dining venues you must try to make your Egypt tour a palatable experience.